George County cleaning up after Tuesday morning tornado damage
By WLOX Staff | March 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 1:38 PM

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders, utility workers, and emergency management teams are busy across George County after an apparent tornado touched down in several areas Tuesday morning. A strong line of storms moved through the area around 10am.

One sheriff’s department employee told WLOX News the tornado skipped through the county, and that the bulk of the damage is east of the river.

A large area of damage was reported along East Wilkerson Freey Road. Luckily, the worst damage was to buildings and trees, rather than people. It appears most of the injuries suffered by people were fairly minor.

Another crew replacing broken power poles off Basin Refuge Road in George County. #mswx #tornado

Working to reset several broken poles at a residence on Highway 63 in George County. #mswx #tornado

