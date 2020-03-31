GCVHCS answers questions regarding COVID-19 testing for veterans

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Questions and complaints began to loom regarding the testing of veterans for COVID-19 at the Biloxi VA Hospital, and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) provided answers to many of those questions.
According to GCVHCS, tests for veterans can take anywhere between 6 to 10 days to find out if they have the virus. So far, none of the veterans tested in Biloxi have come back positive; however, a third health care worker there has tested positive for the virus.
A statement from the GCVHCS said in part: "When it comes to testing, we are taking samples on-site and getting them processed at LabCorp in North Carolina with a timeframe of 6-10 days to process results. The facility is equipped with essential items and supplies to handle an influx of coronavirus cases and is following CDC and State Departments of Health guidelines for testing and reporting.”
Spokesman Bruce Cummins stressed the VA’s testing capacity meets the current demand. As of March 27, the VA has administered 13,216 COVID-19 tests nationwide. As of March 30, the VA is tracking 1,166 positive cases among veterans.
On March 27, two Biloxi VA employees tested positive for COVID-19 and on March 28, one Mobile Outpatient Clinic employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employees’ status, the individuals are currently in home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff,” Cummins said.
The VA is in the process of identifying people the three employees may have had contact with and notifying those individuals so they can self-monitor. The VA is screening veterans and staff for symptoms of COVID-19.
Veterans can learn more about the VA response to coronavirus by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.