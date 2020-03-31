937 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide. 134 are on the Coast.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Health is now reporting 937 cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 134. Statewide, 90 new cases and four new deaths were reported Tuesday.
In all, 20 people have died as a result of the virus as of March 30, according to MSDH, including one Harrison County resident and one Hancock County resident.
MSDH reports a total of 134 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up six cases from Monday’s report. Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 3 cases
- Hancock County - 16 cases, 1 death
- Harrison County - 45 cases, 1 death
- Jackson County - 40 cases
- Pearl River County - 30 cases
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Please keep in mind that these numbers are based off where the patient resides, not where the person was infected with the virus or where they were treated for it.
According to John Hopkins University on Tuesday, a total of 803,313 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide. Of those, 172,772 people have recovered; a total of 39,014 have died.
As of March 30, the state reports that 32% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state, including one in Picayune. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.