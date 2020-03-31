Biloxi Police investigating after dead body was discovered near railroad crossing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police found a body of a deceased person was found near Balmoral Avenue by the northside of the railroad tracks on Monday afternoon.
They arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a train. According to Biloxi Police, “there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.”
However the investigation is ongoing, and Biloxi Police does ask that if you know any information regarding this incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112 or the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.