Biloxi Farmers Market back open with restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Biloxi Farmers Market is now back open, but with social distancing rules in place.
Vendor Ray Harrell’s happy it’s back, so is Marty Moffett, who says her first trip to the now re-opened market is more than what she bargained for, which in this case is a good thing.
“I’m just trying to find another venue with not as many people,” Moffett said. “It’s outside. It’s not enclosed. Everybody’s able to keep social distancing, so it’s pretty good.”
The market, which is open from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, now has a produce only restriction and new COVID-19 guidelines to try and keep shoppers and vendors safe.
“I’ve been ordering groceries online, but this is a nice alternative because you actually get to get out and see people. But as I said before, you’re not enclosed, you can still communicate and stay away from people and get what you need,” Moffett added.
The gang with DJ’S Produce out of McHenry has been waiting to get back to this spot after doing online orders for the past couple of weeks.
“We’re taking off from that for a couple of weeks so we can focus on this market and the McHenry market,” said Jacquelyn Jones. “It’s really important to get out here to the farmers market to support local vendors and people who have small businesses.”
Small, but bountiful businesses hope locals will check out the fruits of their labor.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.