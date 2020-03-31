Argument over riding an ATV in the road leads to shooting in the Kiln

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County man is charged with attempted murder after an argument Monday night led him to shoot another man, said authorities.
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting just after 7 p.m. on Road 372, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was able to identify Mark Dempsey Hoda as the person who shot him. Hoda was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault. That charge was later upgraded to attempted murder and a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was added.
According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the two men got into an argument over the victim riding an all-terrain vehicle on the roadway.
The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.