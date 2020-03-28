Showers & storms possible Tuesday morning.

After a nice afternoon, the humidity will increase tonight. Lows will only drop into the low 70s by the morning.
Another cold front will move in by Tuesday. This will bring scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather. Heavy downpours can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see less than half an inch of rain. Highs will be near 80 ahead of the front. It will be breezy with winds at 15-25 MPH. They’ll start from the southwest in the morning, and shift from the northwest in the afternoon.
The rain will exit by Tuesday evening, and we’ll be much cooler on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s on Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay in the 70s by Thursday.
