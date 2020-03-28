Showers & storms possible Tuesday morning.

Another cold front will move in by Tuesday. This will bring scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather. Heavy downpours can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see less than half an inch of rain. Highs will be near 80 ahead of the front. It will be breezy with winds at 15-25 MPH. They’ll start from the southwest in the morning, and shift from the northwest in the afternoon.