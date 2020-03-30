Seven total Ingalls employees test positive for COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A week after the first positive case was reported, there are now seven reported cases of COVID-19 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.
All of the cases at this time are presenting in employees working at the West Bank Production Area.
Below is the break down of reported cases as of March 29:
Sunday, March 29
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
- Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.