Pastor felt it was time to get his service back to the church

After two weekends of forced online service for all, Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast pastor Chadwick Craft felt it was time to get his service back to the church. Every fifth Sunday, Craft’s congregation has a service that is usually filled with food trucks, fellowship and worship. This Sunday, that long-awaited service was limited to guests and members enjoying the service from the comfort of their cars, on the church lawn. Where they would normally feel moved to shout an “Amen,” the congregation was encouraged to honk their horns, wipe their windshields and wave their hands.