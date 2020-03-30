One-day, drive-through coronavirus testing centers to open in Mississippi this week

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and Airmen wearing protective gear collect nasal swabs from patients during a drive-through community based COVID-19 testing site in New Orleans, La., March 20, 2020. (Source: Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell/Louisiana National Guard)
By Jacob Gallant | March 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 8:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center and Missisippi State Department of Health are opening two one-day mobile COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday.

The free testing will be appointment only. Mississippians who have been screened as high risk of infection can give a sample via a nose swab without leaving their vehicle.

The two sites will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at:

  • Pemberton Square Mall, 350 Pemberton Square Blvd, Vicksburg
  • Greenwood-Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi Highway 7, Greenwood

Anyone who feels they should be tested can go through a screening with the C Spire Health app. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can call 601-496-7200.

Additional sites will be open later in the week at addresses to be determined:

  • Wednesday in Meridian
  • Thursday in Natchez and Picayune.

