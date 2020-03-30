Ocean Springs extends ‘no parking’ times along areas of Front Beach

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As city leaders continue working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ocean Springs is taking steps to put an end to groups congregating along Front Beach.
Parking is no longer allowed in front of Fort Maurepas until further notice. The city also changed its no parking regulations for the rest of Front Beach, extending the no parking window from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
A previous order already in place states the no parking zones include Front Beach Drive from its intersection with Inner Harbor Road westerly to its intersection with Inner Harbor Road westerly to its intersection with the access road to Highway 90, and East Beach Drive (formerly as Shearwater Drive) from its intersection with Halstead Road westerly to its intersection with Louis Sullivan Bayou.
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson said the decision was made to limit parking at Fort Maurepas at the recommendation of county leaders.
Last week, Jackson County Board of Supervisors vote to prohibit groups of 10 or more people from gathering at the beach. The board also voted to hire four people to patrol both Ocean Springs and Pascagoula beaches in an effort to monitor beachgoers, ensuring there are no groups and that people are maintaining at least a six feet distance from one another.
These are the latest measures being put in place to by local leaders to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
