Nice and springlike today. Front arrives tomorrow.

Today will be nice and springlike. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and hardly any rain. Afternoon highs will be warmer than normal in the 80s. A cold front arriving tomorrow brings a better chance for rain. So, expect scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Behind Tuesday’s front, it will become quite breezy as significantly cooler and drier arrives in our region. Wednesday and Thursday will be crisp and cool thanks to high pressure nearby with mornings in 50s and afternoons in the 70s. By Friday, that high pressure slides to our east allowing for south wind off the Gulf. This will gradually increase our humidity Friday into the weekend. And a frontal system possibly approaching our region from the west this weekend could lead to a few showers on Saturday and Sunday.