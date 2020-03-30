National Doctors’ Day celebrated by Coast hospitals

By WLOX Staff | March 30, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:26 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The day has finally come to thank all doctors far and wide. It’s National Doctor’s Day, and it came at a perfect time to salute our appreciation.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors across the nation and world are working diligently to assist patients diagnosed with coronavirus. On the Coast, many doctors are receiving recognition that is well-deserved.

At Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, pizzas were delivered at 11 a.m. to provide a special, delicious treat to healthcare workers on duty.

The president and CEO of Memorial’s Health Care System, Kent Nicaud, noted how important it is to celebrate those on the front lines, helping to fight this fast-spreading disease.

“A hero is defined as ‘an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.’ This describes each of you. Whether you are a front-line healthcare provider taking care of our patients, or a physician, nurse, or a member of our IT or engineering team, courier, EVS or food service employee trying to keep our facility clean and virus free, all are equally important. Know that the Board of Trustees and I are deeply grateful to our work-family and for your loyalty. We recognize the extraordinary and explementary work you are doing to combat this pandemic, as well as the steps you are taking to protect and restore health within our communities. We look forward to getting through this together and celebrating brighter days ahead.”
At Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Biloxi, Garden Park Medical Center and Merit Health, among others, they posted an appreciation post for all of their hard-working doctors.

Doctors are heroes to their patients every day. We've never been more grateful to our physicians than we are on this Doctors' Day. Thank you for your care and sacrifice.

To show your own gratitude for the doctors and medical staff working in these tough times, you can share a post on social media using the hashtag “DoctorsDay.”

