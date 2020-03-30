National Doctors’ Day celebrated by Coast hospitals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The day has finally come to thank all doctors far and wide. It’s National Doctor’s Day, and it came at a perfect time to salute our appreciation.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors across the nation and world are working diligently to assist patients diagnosed with coronavirus. On the Coast, many doctors are receiving recognition that is well-deserved.
At Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, pizzas were delivered at 11 a.m. to provide a special, delicious treat to healthcare workers on duty.
The president and CEO of Memorial’s Health Care System, Kent Nicaud, noted how important it is to celebrate those on the front lines, helping to fight this fast-spreading disease.
At Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Biloxi, Garden Park Medical Center and Merit Health, among others, they posted an appreciation post for all of their hard-working doctors.
To show your own gratitude for the doctors and medical staff working in these tough times, you can share a post on social media using the hashtag “DoctorsDay.”
