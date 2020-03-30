National Doctors’ Day celebrated by Coast hospitals

“A hero is defined as ‘an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.’ This describes each of you. Whether you are a front-line healthcare provider taking care of our patients, or a physician, nurse, or a member of our IT or engineering team, courier, EVS or food service employee trying to keep our facility clean and virus free, all are equally important. Know that the Board of Trustees and I are deeply grateful to our work-family and for your loyalty. We recognize the extraordinary and explementary work you are doing to combat this pandemic, as well as the steps you are taking to protect and restore health within our communities. We look forward to getting through this together and celebrating brighter days ahead.”

President and CEO of Memorial’s Health Care System, Kent Nicaud