Monday is National Virtual Vacation Day

Digital travel day falls during coronavirus pandemic

Sunset along Trail Ridge Road, Rocky Mountains National Park (Source: John Snell)
March 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Monday, it turns out, is Virtual Vacation Day, a bit of irony given the massive number of Americans who are sheltering-in-place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It goes without saying people by the millions “Wanna get away.”

Spring bloom in Grand Tetons National Park, Wyoming
While a virtual vacation in no way compares to the real thing, health educator Dr. Eric Griggs said there are actually health benefits to looking at your favorite vacation pictures or videos.

“Now is the time that we want to distract ourselves from all the stress that is going on,” Griggs said.

"Nature, in our flight or fly response when we’re afraid, cortisol raises our blood sugar and makes us make decisions.

In the short term, Griggs points out there are health benefits to higher cortisol levels. However, “over the long term it can put us in a state of long term inflammation and chronic inflammation can suppress our immune response and make us more susceptible to the virus that we’re trying to protect ourselves from.”

In that spirit, here are some photos of some of great American vacation spots, from the Alaskan Mountain Range to the Rockies, to just maybe help you daydream or plan that next getaway.

The Upper Falls of the Yellowstone River, Yellowstone National Park.
A mother elk and her calf in Yellowstone National Park
A rainbow along Seward Highway, Alaska
An elk peers from behind brush in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
View along the Alaska Mountain Range
Elk in Rocky Mountain National Park
A black bear climbing a tree in search of acorns
Elk mothers and their offspring in Yellowstone National Park
