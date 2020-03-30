Latimer residents creating smiles with chalk art

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Nestled along the roads of a subdivision in Latimer, you’ll find driveways, mailboxes, and even homes covered in chalk.
It’s an art project adopted by a community in search of something to keep them busy and boost spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were actually hanging out at the house on Friday night and noticed a lot of the kids were bored, and we wanted to give them some smiles while they were out and about,” said Latimer resident Stefanie Moran. “We started at my house with the driveway, and it kind of spread from there.”
About 48 hours after the idea’s inception, it started to spread.
“So far, we personally have done four or five driveways and a couple of houses, but the rest of the neighborhood has picked up on it and now there are several more scattered around the neighborhood as well,” Moran said.
For Stefanie and her friends, the goal of this whole thing was pretty simple – be a source of positivity in a time where everyone could use it.
“Mostly just to give something for people to smile at while we’re all troubled about things,” Moran said. “Honestly, as a parent, I know a lot of the parents are stressed out, tired and exhausted and scared. A lot of the kids are bored and miserable. If we can give the kids a reason to ride a bike and give a reason to get out of mom’s hair for a minute, that’s fine too.”
Even though it’s only been one weekend, their hard work has already resonated with friends and neighbors, which acts as proof that the power of positivity and a smile is as strong as anything.
“We’ve actually had several people come through, whether that be in vehicles, golf carts, or just on bikes, they stop by and say they appreciate it,” Moran said. “It’s actually spread around, other people have already taken it back to their homes and started doing the same thing. It’s nice. We’re all really great friends and we all want to look out for each other’s kids and all that, and it started from there.”
