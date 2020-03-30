Drive-in movies keeping families entertained at a safe distance

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - As people everywhere find new ways to adapt to social distancing, one Jackson County business is rolling back time to bring people together but safely.
Little River Marina is a popular bar and grill located on the Pascagoula River in Escatawpa. In an effort to keep their business going - and to provide some needed activities for families - the marina is taking a page from history books.
Little River Marina has transformed itself into a drive-in movie theater for families looking to get out of the house but still maintain a safe distance.
The marina is showing a family-friendly movie twice a week in an effort to bring a little happiness to local residents.
“They love it," said Shellie McCall, who owns Little River Marina. "We’ve been doing this about two weeks and the parents have been able to bring their kids out. They’ve loved it and the kids totally enjoy it and they keep wanting to go back. Hopefully, more people will come out so the kids can enjoy it.”
The free event is being offered every Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 7:30 p.m. The grill is also serving up food for anyone who wants to place an order and enjoy dinner with the movie.
The only thing Little River asks is that people stay in their cars to maintain a safe social distance from others.
Little River is also offering dock-and-dine for boaters. They can just pull up to the dock, call an order in from one of the menus posted along the dock, and have it delivered right to them.
Little River Marina is located at 3200 Dumas Road, Moss Point. You can reach them by phone at 228-475-5244 or by visiting their Facebook page.
