Dollar General announces ten percent discount to medical, guardsmen and first responders

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In a way of giving back to some American heroes in this pandemic, Dollar General made the decision to provide a 10 percent discount on all qualifying purchases. This sale deduction is available for all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.
To receive this discount, those who qualify must show their employment badge or ID. Those eligible are able to get the discount starting Monday, March 30, and it will run until April 30.
“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”
Although they set the end date as April 30, the American chain says they have “plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Dollar General employees also have the option to enjoy a 30 percent digital discount on their private brands, which is carry on until May 4. The Company said they plan “to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible stores, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.”
Additionally, the first hour of opening dedicated for senior shoppers still continues as well as the one hour early closing of each store.
Dollar General noted the offers toward coupons stating that the discounts are not offered “toward the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages. Other restrictions may apply.”
