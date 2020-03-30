Chromebooks handed out in Moss Point School District to assist with at-home learning

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -While students are out of school due to the coronavirus outbreak, they are gradually shifting to online learning. However, if students in the Moss Point School District did not have computer access at home, they were able to pick up a Chromebook on Monday.
“I think that’s awesome because there is a lot of children and people in Moss Point that don’t have the funds to go out and get stuff like this," said parent, Michelle Moran.
All parents and/or students brought a completed “needs assessment” they received from their teacher in order to receive the Chromebook. When parents arrived at Moss Point High School for pick-up, they filled out additional paperwork.
“The form they’re signing today is a check out sheet. It’s the same one we use for teachers and employees when we check out equipment from the district. It basically says we’re liable if anything happens to it,” said superintendent for Moss Point School District, Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond.
The campus was divided into different schools in the district.
Only one Chromebook per family and for any other accommodations, families can contact their child’s principal.
Moss Point High School principal Joe Griffin was out helping his staff pass out Chromebooks and said, “It’s important that they have the technology they need so they can access the materials and actually complete the assignments and do the work. The education and learning must continue.”
Along with the Chromebooks, parents received an internet access sheet with a list of different phone companies that are donating free data.
“In addition to that, we also have the deal with Sparklight— 10 dollars a month for 60 days— so that will give WiFi in the home,” said Dr. Vincent-Raymond.
Currently, there are 1,685 students in the district, and over 700 Chromebooks have been checked out. Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond said there will a second pick up day for the parents that missed the opportunity on Monday.
The school district also provided parents with a suggested schedule. The schedule entails that school will commence when the child wakes up and then follows with assignments, activities and outside time.
