Biloxi PD says so far, so good with crowd monitoring system

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the coronavirus has put a halt to a lot of things, it hasn’t kept people from enjoying the outdoors, but too many people is too much of a good thing.
The Biloxi Police Department is keeping an eye out to keep the crowds down.
“Certainly that’s what we're trying to do right now is we're just trying to remind people to stay safe,” said Chief John Miller. “There is an order in place that limits 10 people or less.”
For more than a week now, the Biloxi PD has had in place a plan to monitor gatherings and proper social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The department has created two 24/7 shifts: one to monitor beaches and parks to keep crowds from gathering, and the other to watch shuttered businesses to prevent burglaries.
Miller said things are going well so far.
“You know, I always anticipate issues,” he said. “Frequently, there’s one in the crowd that causes problems but so far, we haven’t seen that. So far, people have done what we asked them to do.”
Lt. Brian Dykes, one of the shift coordinators, said arrests to ensure compliance is not what they want to do.
“People have a lot on their minds, and anxiety levels are kind of high,” he said. “So, if we can accomplish our goal by just reminding people what needs to be done - most people are good and want to do what’s right - and once we remind them, it kind of takes that anxiety level down and diffuses the situation to where we can ask you to do something instead of trying to direct it.”
Biloxi resident John Franklin thinks it’s a good idea for the city to take this directive seriously.
“Right now, it’s important for everybody to remember that keeping their distance from each other is an important way to get everybody back to normalcy,” he said.
The new system may get tested this week. Black Beach Weekend was scheduled to get cranked up on Tuesday. While promoters of big events, including at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, have announced cancelations, Miller said he is aware of a number of hotel bookings he believes may be connected with the event, and his department is getting ready just in case.
“Some probably will come. I don’t anticipate a huge crowd like we usually have, but we certainly don’t want to get lost in that,” Miller added. “We want to be prudent and be prepared. So, we put together an ops plan, and we will have officers on duty, working 12-hour shifts just in case we have a large influx of people.”
Miller added that he expects to see cancelations of many of those hotel reservations by Monday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.