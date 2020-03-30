Additional Ingalls employee tests positive for COVID-19, bringing total number of cases to 8

(Source: Lance Davis)
March 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:01 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Ingalls worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to their latest update. This new case brings the total number of cases at Ingalls to eight.

Below is the break down of reported cases as of March 30:

Monday, March 30

  • Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20

Sunday, March 29

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, March 28

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
  • Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25

Friday, March 27

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21

Thursday, March 26

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
  • Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20

Wednesday, March 25

  • Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20

Tuesday, March 24

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, March 23

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, March 22

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20

There are now 847 cases of COVID-19 now reported in the state, with 128 of them on the Coast.

