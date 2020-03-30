Additional Ingalls employee tests positive for COVID-19, bringing total number of cases to 8

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Ingalls worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to their latest update. This new case brings the total number of cases at Ingalls to eight.
Below is the break down of reported cases as of March 30:
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
- Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.