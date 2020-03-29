“We are going to have to step it up a notch,” said Mayor of Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Moss Point Mayor Mario King Sunday called on Governor Tate Reeves to “shut down the state” and to put in writing that Reeves’ executive order has no power to supersede municipalities’ effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
King told WLOX News Now five new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Moss Point, bringing the total in the city to 19.
“This is serious,” King said. “People are not social distancing, they are continuing to have large gatherings. We are going to have to step it up a notch.”
King plans to call the Board of Aldermen into a special meeting Sunday and hold a news conference outside the city hall at 2 p.m. King said he only wants the media to attend, and he will have areas marked to keep safe distances.
According to the mayor, Moss Point was sent to at least five homes over the weekend, where 15 or more people were gathered. King said some summons were issued and reminded homeowners that they could be fined $500 for each additional person at their residence, adding “neighbors who see large gatherings should call the police."
King said “this is my biggest disagreement with the governor. He needs to shut down the state.”
Open churches and daycares are among King’s concerns, and he wants them closed.
“People need to stay home. If you have food in your house, stay home,” King said.
