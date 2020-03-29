Truck drivers offered free breakfast, lunch as show of gratitude from Jackson Co. residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Truck drivers passing through Mississippi are getting a special thank you from Jackson County residents.
Truck drivers say the coronavirus pandemic has them working longer hours to get supplies to stores across the country.
Just One More Bar & Grill teamed up with local groups to feed the truckers who have limited options for eating on the road as restaurants are shuttered.
“These aren’t plates for sale, they’re complimentary and we don’t take money, so pay it forward.” “Take it somewhere, donate it to a shelter or someone who can’t get out of their house," said event organizer Wendy Hamilton.
Volunteers on the grill served up breakfast and lunch plates to drivers who stopped at the Mississippi Welcome Center. The group also gave away cases of water and paper towels for drivers to take with them.
“We’re out here delivering the product and the food, and we can’t even find hand sanitizer," said Bob Howard, a truck driver with 12 years of experience.
Bob Howard was on his way to California when he took a lunch break. He said he just wants to make sure everyone has access to much-needed goods.
“This is my second trip out to California and a lot of the guys don’t want to go out there, but they need the food. They need the orange juice. They need the stuff out there just like they need it on the other coast,” he said.
