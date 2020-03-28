Nice today. Another cold front expected tomorrow.

It’s going to be another nice day! We’ll stay warm with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will increase tonight, and we’ll only drop near 70 for morning lows.
Another cold front will move in by Tuesday. This will bring scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather. Heavy downpours can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see less than half an inch of rain. Highs will be near 80 ahead of the front.
The rain will exit by Tuesday evening, and we’ll be much cooler on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s on Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay in the 70s by Thursday.
