Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

Essence festival rescheduled amid coronavirus outbreak
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An event that helps boost New Orleans' economic doldrums in the summer is being postponed. According to an announcement Friday from organizers, the 2020 Essence Festival has been moved “closer to the fall." Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the change is in the best interest of residents and visitors to the city, which has become one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. According to health department figures released Saturday, Louisiana has surpassed 3,300 people known to be infected, with nearly 140 residents dead from COVID-19.
Container ship runs aground on Mississippi River
POYDRAS, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that traffic restrictions on the Mississippi River have been lifted after a container ship that ran aground a day earlier was back underway. The Coast Guard says the container ship, Belita, ran aground around 3:20 a.m. Friday near mile marker 81 near Poydras, close to the Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard Parish lines. Petty Officer Lexie Preston said the grounded ship was back underway as of 3 p.m. Friday. What caused the accident remains under investigation
Police: Man, mother charged in fatal shooting at gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man and his mother were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station. Keon Jarvis and Latoya Jarvis were arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Reginald Jefferson. Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at Kangaroo Express on March 19. Booking documents said Keon Jarvis and his mother got into a fight with Jefferson and a second victim. Police said Jarvis shot Jefferson and the second person multiple times. Police said the second person is expected to live. Keon Jarvis was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Latoya Jarvis was booked on obstruction of justice. It's unclear whether Keon or Latoya Jarvis have attorneys.
'The day the music died': Coronavirus tests New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans is facing another test of its ability to prepare for potential disaster. The city is one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. As of Friday, New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish had recorded more than 80 of the state’s 119 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,700 of the state’s 2,700-plus known cases. Medical experts and government officials speculate that the annual Mardi Gras celebration in late February was a factor. A convention center that sheltered Katrina refugees is about to become an emergency hospital for a potential overflow of virus patients.
Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.
Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. They are little cities hidden behind tall fences where many people share cells, sit elbow-to-elbow at dining areas and are herded through halls to the yard or prison industry jobs. They say that it’s all but nearly impossible to keep 6 feet away from anyone. Medical services behind bars have long been substandard and even hand sanitizer is considered contraband in some facilities because of its alcohol content. The Bureau of Prisons said Saturday the first federal inmate had died of coronavirus. Officials said Patrick Jones had been housed at FCI Oakdale I, a prison in Louisiana and had “long-term, pre-existing medical conditions."
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary. But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
Bossier Parish Community College hires new basketball coach
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Bossier Parish Community College has named a temporary replacement to fill its vacant men's basketball coaching position. The college, in a statement posted Thursday to Facebook, said John Anglin will replace Chris Lovell, who resigned earlier this week to take a comparable post at East Texas Baptist University. Anglin previously coached at LSU-Shreveport, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of Texas El Paso.