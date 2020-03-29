Grocery stores able to replenish shelves after business hour adjustments

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak, many businesses have shut down and many stores have adjusted their business hours.
Now that stores are open for a shorter period of time, employees are able to properly restock the shelves. Throughout Rouses Market stores there are signs near certain items alerting customers only two items per person.
“We’re trying to limit the product that way everyone in the community, like people that come in first thing in the morning they get stuff, we want that person that gets off at five o’clock, we want them to get their items also they need for their household," said the store manager Robert Strahan.
Some shoppers agree with the store’s new policy,
"We went to a few other smaller more local stores today and couldn’t find anything so we came here because that’s what everyone has been telling us to do, and you walk in and that’s the first thing you see. So we finally found toilet paper, ” said shopper Ashton.
Customers tried to shop safe by wearing gloves and masks but found it difficult to practice social distancing.
The store manager said the crowd is getting under control and they’re taking safety precautions for their customers.
“We’re wiping down our carts when the customers come in we’re sanitizing our carts down we have wipes when you walk in the door,” Strahan said.
