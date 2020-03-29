First coronavirus death reported in DeSoto County, health dept. confirms

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in DeSoto County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
There are more than 60 cases of coronavirus in DeSoto County.
Health authorities have also confirmed the second death in Tippah County.
Details surrounding the deaths have not been released at this time.
Across Mississippi, there are more than 660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths in total, at this time.
Earlier this week, a woman in Tunica County, Mississippi also suffered from a coronavirus-related death.
MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”
MSDH also said they will no longer be reporting the number of people tested for the coronavirus.
As of March 26, there have been 3,139 people tested in Mississippi.
