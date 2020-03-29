Farmers markets offering grocery store alternative amid pandemic

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Farmers markets will remain open for now as they provide a fresh alternative to grocery store goods, according to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC).
“The food is healthy, delicious, local and affordable and these markets are taking steps to comply with CDC recommendations. If you need to leave the house and shop for food, add farmers markets or other participating farms to your list of potential suppliers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.
The Fresh Market in Ocean Springs is a Saturday morning staple for the downtown area. This weekend, farmers were the only vendors as space is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I like the fact that I know where my food source is coming from," said shopper Sarah Beaugez.
MDAC says farmers are to thank for a continued food supply. The harvesting of fresh produce, meat, dairy, and other foods is considered an essential service.
Regular shopper Connie Jackson said, "This is my main source of greens and cabbage and eggs and mushrooms and things I use to cook with.”
MDAC encourages people to buy directly from farmers as grocery stores rush to keep up with demand.
“Grocery stores, you don’t really know what you’re getting but if you do shop there, everything out so I didn’t know if I was going to be able to have enough to prepare meals,” said Jackson.
Vendors and shoppers say the coronavirus crisis has made people more focused on safety.
Beaugez said, “I think people are going I’m not in this boat by myself and we’re all willing to be more observant.”
Brian Bricker is a professional hydroponic farmer. As he sold his fresh greens, he shared that the idea for a protective barrier in front of his stand from New Orleans.
Bricker said, “I used to go to the Crescent City Farmers Market before they shut down.”
Selling produce makes up most of his income, something he’d lose if more markets closed.
“This is my livelihood, this is my 9 to 5. Without the market that’s 90 percent of my income," said Bricker. “I would really like to do business, I’ve been working on this for nine years, built it up from the ground up and would like not to see it go under.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.