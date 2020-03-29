14 dead, 758 test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is now reporting 14 deaths and 758 cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 122. Statewide, 95 new cases and one death were reported Sunday.
The death reported Sunday, showed the first Mississippi resident in the 40-49 age group to pass away from the novel coronavirus.
A total of 122 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 18 cases from Saturday’s report, according to MSDH. Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 3 cases
- Hancock County - 15 cases; 1 death
- Harrison County - 43 cases; 1 death
- Jackson County - 34 cases
- Pearl River County - 27 cases
In addition to the Harrison County death reported Friday, thirteen other Mississippi residents have died from COVID-19 so far. They include residents from Desoto County, Holmes County, Lee County, Perry County, Sunflower County, Rankin County, Tippah County, Wilkinson County, Tunica County, Webster County, and Hancock County.
Please keep in mind that these numbers are based on where the patient resides, not where the person was infected with the virus or where they were treated for it.
On Sunday, the state reports that 31% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.