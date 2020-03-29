Crew members set to travel to Indonesia after docking at Port of Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carnival Glory docked at the Port of Gulfport around noon on Sunday and is set to unload approximately 150 crew members, according to Public Affairs Specialist for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Rhonda Lawson.
She said the crew members will hop on private, charter buses and head towards Miami. From there, they will fly to Indonesia. Lawson did note that, if crew members face restrictions preventing them from leaving the country and entering Indonesia, they will remain on the ship. Moreover, those who are able to leave will do so, and those who are not will remain onboard.
Port of Gulfport director Jonathan Daniels said the process will be identical to the process used with Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas, which was the last cruise ship to drop anchor in Gulfport. He also added that “they are not being transferred around the community." Furthering this point, he said that the crew members will not be catching flights out of the city, and the flights will be chartered.
“The process puts them on a bus to be brought to a vacant warehouse on the port site. After being processed, they are put back on the bus and transported directly out of the state. No stops— no one in the community. And this process has been outlined to state health officials, " Daniels said.
This is the fourth cruise ship to dock at the Port of Gulfport this month.
