Warm & breezy today. Few showers possible on Sunday.

It’s going to be another warm and humid day! Highs will be in the mid 80s along the coast. The upper 80s to low 90s are possible for inland areas. Winds will pick up from the south at 10-20 MPH.
Some clouds will linger tonight, and we’ll only drop into the low 70s by Sunday morning. A weak front will bring a few showers in the morning. We’ll be drier by the afternoon. It will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. Monday will stay warm with highs near 80.
Another front will move in by Tuesday morning. This will bring scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 ahead of the front. The rain will exit by Wednesday, and we’ll be cooler. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
