Two members of Biloxi Fire Department test positive for coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has now reached the City of Biloxi’s Fire Department.
Two members of the Biloxi Fire Department received their test results back, showing that they did have the novel coronavirus. The two who tested positive are in self-quarantine at their respective residences as they were not hospitalized.
“We knew there was a chance of this happening,” Fire Chief Joe Boney said. “We are taking appropriate precautions, and this is in no way impacts our ability to respond to calls.”
In keeping with CDC recommendations, Boney said that everyone in the department is monitoring their conditions and all firefighters were notified on this matter.
“In addition to continuing to take necessary precautions, we are disinfecting our stations twice a day, following protocols, and we’ll take further action as necessary,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.