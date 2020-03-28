Staying warm today. Another cold front expected on Tuesday.

A weak cold front is moving through today. It will bring isolated showers this morning, but the afternoon looks dry. It will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will be slightly lower today.
Drier air will filer in by Monday morning with lows in the mid 60s. Monday afternoon will stay warm with highs near 80.
Another cold front will move in by Tuesday morning. This will bring scattered showers and storms. There is a very low risk for severe weather. Highs will be near 80 ahead of the front. The rain will exit by Wednesday, and we’ll be cooler. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
