Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old William Brower Moseley of Vancleave.
He is described as five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen on Friday, March 27, at about 3:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bienville Boulevard in Jackson County, wearing a red shirt, green shorts and white shoes.
Family members said Moseley suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Brower Moseley contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
