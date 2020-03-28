“Previously announced talent will remain in our line-up”: Essence Festival dates postponed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Essence Festival officially postponed their planned dates due to coronavirus.
The festival was previously scheduled for July 1 to July 5 and will now take place “closer to the fall”, according to the statement.
Over the two weeks since their initial headline announcement, coronavirus cases in the New Orleans area have quickly escalated.
Official alternate dates have not been released yet, but they plan to make the announcement soon.
Previously announced talent will remain in the headline with the new dates.
“With the significant spread of COVID-19, we are taking every precaution in the best interest of our residents, visitors, and all who attend and make ESSENCE the worldwide phenomenon that it is,” Mayor Cantrell said in the statement.
“We greatly appreciate the Essence family for working with the City of New Orleans and Louisiana as we face this ongoing public health crisis,’ Governor Edwards of Louisiana said. “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Essence family and look forward to continuing the celebration later this year.”
