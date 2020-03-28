Mayor King: Moss Point under curfew, shelter in place order beginning Saturday

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Mario King says there is now a shelter in place order in his city and a curfew will begin Saturday.
King called a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen Friday evening to put stricter measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Moss Point. King said the curfew will begin Saturday at 11 p.m. The daily curfew hours are 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
The shelter in place order means “you can only leave your house to go to work at an essential business or to conduct essential business such as shopping for food medicine or going to the doctor,“ King told WLOX News shortly after the board meeting ended.
King said he’s been concerned that people continue to gather in groups larger than 10 across the city. King said while he cannot order churches to shut their doors, he is strongly opposed to churches having services this Sunday and violating health officials’ recommendations of social distancing and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people. King urges pastors to consider using social media to stream Sunday services.
“We will do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Moss Point,“ King said.
