Gulfport’s Brittany Reese reacts to Olympics postponement

Biloxi, Miss. (WLOX) - A state champion at Gulfport High School, NCAA Champion at Ole Miss, eight-time world Champion and claiming Olympic gold in the long jump in 2012, Brittany Reese has been to the mountain top but will have to wait to return.
“I was a little devastated because we train so long and so hard for this type of opportunity because it’s like the highest stage that you can get in our field," Reese, who currently resides in California, told WLOX.
“Well, my goals this year were to get as close as possible to breaking the world record, if not even just having a personal best. I feel like I was in one of the better shapes I had been in since 2016.”
With COVID-19 postponing the Tokyo Olympics, billions of dollars will be lost, hurting it’s participants financially. Luckily for Reese, she won’t have to suffer.
“I’m blessed with the opportunity to be contracted with Nike, so I still end up getting paid," Reese said.
"It hurts, you know, we look forward to these types of situations. Now, we don’t know if we’re going to be able to go to meets overseas where we make most of our money at. Our sports isn’t like the NBA or NFL. The jury is still out on whether we’re going to have a track season or not.”
With the cancellation of local gyms and even the shut down of the Olympic Training Center in San Diego —that Reese works out — Reese and many others are left to make up their own training routines.
“Basically, I’m just buying weights because that’s all I can do right now," Reese said. "Fill the garage up with weights and just try to stay active right now.”
Reese says she plans to use this setback as a setup for an even greater comeback.
“This is another opportunity for me to get stronger and get faster. More time in the gym, more time with my coaches," Reese told WLOX. "We’re delayed, but we’re not totally out, so we just have more time with each other to get to where I need to be for 2021.”
Not knowing when the pandemic will end, Reese encouraged not only her hometown of Gulfport but also South Mississippi as a whole to take advantage of their time in quarantine.
“This is a time to reflect. This is a time to learn more about ourselves, be with family. People are dying and it’s a sad thing, but you’re healthy and you can, this is a time to learn something new," Reese said.
The 33-year-old also told WLOX depending on how the Olympics play out in 2021, it may be her last event as she will look to retire from a monstrously impressive career.
