Treehouse Yoga takes its class to the beach

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The folks at Treehouse Yoga in Bay St. Louis believe that yoga is more important now than at any time, and there’s nothing like striking a pose on an open beach to bring down those stress levels.
Treehouse Yoga closed its doors March 14 over concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, but opened its doors to an alternative with an even bigger space and a more natural atmosphere.
“When we closed our studios, some folks said, ‘Let’s keep our yoga practice going,’ ” said instructor Rebecca Kronlage. “It’s so important for our mental health. It’s so important for our immune system, and, also, for a way to just see that people are well and having social distance and social connection in a healthy way.”
The class number is kept to 10 or under to follow mandated guidelines.
They are open to anyone and there is no charge, although donations are accepted.
Sessions are 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Washington Street Pier.
Peggy Sprabery has been going to the studio for five years.
“The main part of it for me right now is the support of the community, just to practice with others,” she said. “But mentally, it’s really a savior. It reaches out to my soul and my body at the same time, especially during the quarantine.”
