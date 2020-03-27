Singing River doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling out of state

By WLOX Staff | March 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 3:42 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A doctor who works at Singing River Health System has tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip from out of state, according to SRHS.

The doctor, who is over the age of 65, is currently at home in isolation and asymptomatic. SRHS said the doctor was presenting symptoms at the time of testing. All who had high potential exposure with this doctor since returning are being screened and tested when appropriate.

Singing River Health System said one other employee has tested positive for COVID-19, which came from traveling outside of the country. That individual is self-isolating, according to SRHS.

The Mississippi Department of Health is now reporting 579 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday.

