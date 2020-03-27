Jackson County hires four to monitor beaches for social distancing

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County supervisors have reportedly hired four people to monitor the sand beaches for large groups.
Jackson County constables Calvin Hutchins, Kerry Fountain, Shane Langfitt, and Ty Thompson were hired as independent contractors to periodically monitor the beaches during daylight hours, seven days a week.
If they see gatherings of more than 10 people, the constables have been hired to ask the groups to disperse.
The schedule will be about four to eight hours a day, roughly, with an hourly pay of $15/hr. The four will drive their constable vehicles and pay for their own fuel.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors recently released a reminder to everyone that the sand beach is closed to groups of more than 10 people, and that the smaller groups are still reminded to practice social distancing.
