Healthcare heroes across Gulf Coast step up to combat COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Those in the healthcare field are used to risking their lives so that they can save others. However, with concern continuing to grow around COVID-19, community members are once again realizing the courage some in the field display.
Every day, brave men and women are risking their lives to try and diagnose and treat those who are sick right here in South Mississippi.
“We have patients who are presenting with COVID-type symptoms, they are either having fever, cough and or shortness of breath. So what we’re doing is we have a drive-through set up where patients can pull in and they can be accessed," said Christine Wells-Wonsley.
Wonsley is a Family Nurse Practitioner and is working six days a week at one of Memorial’s drive-through clinics. These clinics were created to help keep the system moving, reserving hospitals for the critically ill.
“Hopefully the community will continue to come out and utilize us, instead of inundating the hospital because that is what we don’t want to do at this point. We want to try and save the hospital for those who are critically ill," she said.
With every patient they treat, these heroes are risking everything.
“Us being in healthcare, we are our family’s biggest risk. When we walk in that door, we can potentially infect them, and I know that me myself, and my coworkers, others in the system, that’s a big concern for us.”
It’s an act of bravery that has not gone unappreciated by the community. Signs even popping up in front of different hospitals across the coast, stating what we sometimes forget, and something COVID-19 has reminded us all: “Heroes work here.”
The Memorial clinics are open seven days a week for screenings, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
