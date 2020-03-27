Restaurant dining rooms still open in Gautier but abiding by 10 people or less order

“Part of our conversation with the governor, we’ve asked him to put in writing exactly what he meant," said Torjusen. "He did not mean to override authority of the city. What he meant to do is set a baseline that the city is to be going by. Primarily, the big thing would be the bars and the restaurants, you know, 10 or less people in a space. We had to get some clarification on that. Does that 10 mean the employees and the patrons? And yes, it does.”