Restaurant dining rooms still open in Gautier but abiding by 10 people or less order

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Questions surrounding an executive order issued this week left many Coast cities a bit confused, causing Gov. Tate Reeves to issue a supplement with more clarification.
The governor’s order limits gatherings in public or private places to no more than 10 people, but allows restaurants to keep dining rooms open as long as fewer than 10 people are inside at once.
Many cities and counties, like Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, previously required restaurants to close their dining rooms completely.
This discrepancy led many to question whether the statewide order superseded local orders.
Gautier is the only municipal government out of the three coastal counties to not shut down dining rooms or close bars. Mayor Phil Torjusen said he is waiting for more clarification from the governor.
“Part of our conversation with the governor, we’ve asked him to put in writing exactly what he meant," said Torjusen. "He did not mean to override authority of the city. What he meant to do is set a baseline that the city is to be going by. Primarily, the big thing would be the bars and the restaurants, you know, 10 or less people in a space. We had to get some clarification on that. Does that 10 mean the employees and the patrons? And yes, it does.”
Gautier will be sticking to the statewide orders, allowing patrons to dine-in as long as they abide by the 10-people-or-fewer rule.
On Thursday, Governor Reeves clarified that cities can take additional measures they feel are necessary.
“If they want to utilize their emergency powers to go beyond what that statewide order does, as long as their order is not in direct conflict with allowing for what the state order says, they’re perfectly fine to do so,” said the governor.
In most cities and counties, including Biloxi, Gulfport, and Long Beach, to name a few - bars will remain closed and restaurants will only maintain to-go or takeout service.
