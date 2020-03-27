Gautier mandates business changes as part of COVID-19 changes

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gautier has officially mandated businesses change operations in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, dining establishments may only sell food and beverage by carryout, walk-out, curbside, drive-up, drive-thru and delivery. In the case of carryout, no more than five customers shall be allowed in the establishment at any given time.
All dining establishments are responsible for ensuring compliance.
All gyms, salons, nail salons, barbershops and indoor entertainment venues have been ordered to close as of 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Additionally, all essential retail establishments still in operation must offer customers hand sanitizer and must disinfect and sanitize common areas at least daily.
Finally, all residents are strongly encouraged to exercise safe social distancing practices by avoiding groups in excess of 10 and staying at least six feet away from others.
This order was approved by a 4-3 vote of the Gautier City Council. Voting in favor were Mayor Phil Torjusen and council members Cameron George, Mary Martin and Rusty Anderson. Voting against the order were Councilmen Richard Jackson, Casey Vaughan and Adam Colledge.
Violations of the regulations are punishable as allowed by Mississippi law, including a fine of up to $500, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
“There is some apathy out there for the severity of this virus,” City Manager Paula Yancey said. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls at City Hall, and I really feel like the longer we keep playing around with this, the worse it is going to get.”
These regulations will be revisited on April 7 during the next regularly scheduled Gautier City Council meeting.
Additionally, during Friday’s special meeting, the council voted unanimously to require businesses to post an informational flyer in at least two places at their entrances regarding COVID-19 responses. The City will supply these flyers to local businesses.
