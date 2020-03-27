Crab industry taking a hit from coronavirus pandemic

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the algae bloom, the demand was high for seafood, but the crop was devastated.
With the coronavirus pandemic, the crop is high, but the demand is all but gone, and in both disasters, the seafood industry gets the shaft.
“In the crabbing business, you make money about six months out of the year,” said crabber Roddy Vanacor. “And now, it’s the beginning time when we're supposed to start making money.”
That’s not happening because restaurants have limited business.
Vanacor has been crabbing for nearly 40 years, and right now, he’s doing mostly maintenance and harvesting his nearly 500 traps only twice a week.
“I’m just catching a few, whenever they let me go, I’m gone,” he said. “And I'm gonna come back tomorrow. It’s better than sitting at the house doing nuttin’.”
The schedule is dictated by the buyers. When they think they can sell them, the crabbers go out.
The situation has chased off a lot of the competition.
“When we fish, we fish hard,” Vanacor said. “When the money's there to make, you got to make it. And all of them boys picked up. So, we only got a handful of us that’s still fishing.”
While he’s concerned, this latest challenge to his industry is something he accepts and expects to get through.
“You’re fighting it all the time,” he said. “But that is part of the fishing industry. If you can’t handle that part of it, you don’t need to be a fisherman.”
The crop this year looks good.
Vanacor said about 75 percent of his catch is shipped throughout the country.
“We’ve got a lot of small crabs, lot of shedding crabs,” Vanacor said. “I think we’re going to have a good season once we get back rolling.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.