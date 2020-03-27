Coast restaurants, lounges try to survive and upgrade through COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parking lot is empty outside the Project Lounge in Biloxi.
Inside, there’s no popcorn in the machine by the back door. The grill where those famous Project cheeseburgers and steak sandwiches are made? Well, it’s sitting over by the jukebox.
That’s because this downtime is being used for upgrades, like new flooring behind the bar, in the back of the building and in the restrooms.
“We’ve been wanting to put a new floor in for a while, and now that we had to close, we don’t see it feasible for us to do just to-go orders, because this is a place where people like to come in and mingle and have a drink. so we’re taking advantage of a bad situation,” said managing partner Steven Peterson.
Making something out of almost nothing is also the case at Fillup with Billups, where normally it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner 24 hours a day. Now it’s limited hours, to-go orders and a limited menu.
“You’ve got to try and stay as normal as possible. Of course, the unknown is what keeps you wondering and guessing. It’s tough, but I do know this, talking about Katrina, we made it through that, we’ve made it through this, and we’re going to come back better than ever, hopefully,” said owner Lloyd Nicaud.
Until then, they said, it’s all about survival.
For Donald Bedlington, helping with those new floors at the Project also keeps him going, along with a few other perks.
“I’ve got a full tank of gas, and I’ve got toilet paper,” he said.
