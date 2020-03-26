Warm for now. Cool front by Sunday.

Morning fog is possible. Today will be mostly sunny. Temperatures start off in the 60s and 70s. But, afternoon highs will reach the 80s yet again probably breaking more daily records. We’ll stay quite warm Friday and Saturday. Then, a cool front arrives on Sunday. We should expect a few showers mainly around Saturday night and Sunday morning along that front as it arrives. Behind that front, a cooler pattern will begin Monday with afternoons in the 70s instead of the 80s and mornings much closer to the 50s which is near-normal for this time of year. Long-range models suggest we could see another rain system around next Tuesday or Wednesday.