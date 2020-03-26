Two more Ingalls employees test positive for COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two more employees of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a March 26 release, Ingalls said one employee is a pipefitter who works on NSC 9 and the other is a hull foreman in the CSA area.
Both of these cases were self-reported, both are under quarantine, and neither employee has been on company property since March 20.
All shipbuilders who work near these individuals, or those who we can identify as possibly having close contact with these individuals, have been contacted
This is the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ingalls employees, with a total number of 485 cases across Mississippi.
