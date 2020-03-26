Two more Ingalls employees test positive for COVID-19

Aerial view of HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi, taken in June 2017. Ingalls is the only U.S. shipyard currently building four classes of military ships: amphibious assault ships (LHAs), amphibious transport docks (LPDs), guided missile destroyers (DDGs) and National Security Cutters (NSCs). (Source: Lance Davis)
By WLOX Staff | March 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 6:12 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two more employees of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a March 26 release, Ingalls said one employee is a pipefitter who works on NSC 9 and the other is a hull foreman in the CSA area.

Both of these cases were self-reported, both are under quarantine, and neither employee has been on company property since March 20.

All shipbuilders who work near these individuals, or those who we can identify as possibly having close contact with these individuals, have been contacted

This is the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ingalls employees, with a total number of 485 cases across Mississippi.

