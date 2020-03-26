Surviving Motherhood: Keeping the kids fed while they’re home from school

“Each child’s bucket is labeled with their name on the bucket. These are leftover snacks that each child didn’t eat from the other day. So I got granola bars from Costco... two... two... two.. alright... good job. We are also using rice crispy treats. Of course I have fruit, everyone in this house likes oranges so everybody gets two... Everyone likes yogurt... and you can actually freeze these and then they’ll stay cold longer... two two and two.”