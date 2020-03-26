Small businesses in South Mississippi are pulling out all the stops to keep the money coming in

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses in South Mississippi continue to figure out new ways of serving their customers.
Robin’s Nest in the Pass, for those who do not know, was named after Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. The chic boutique has wonderful name recognition, but even that hasn’t helped the downturn in business due to the coronavirus. Owner Dorothy Roberts, sister of Robin Roberts, had an idea to help boost her sales after getting some take-out a few days ago at one of her favorite restaurants.
“Well one of the things that we’re doing, which is different for us, is curbside delivery, which means, we’re actually packaging up the item for a person and we’ll take it straight to their car when they arrive here at the parking lot," Roberts said. “We’ve done a lot of deliveries just via shipping, the regular type of thing. It has increased through Facebook and through our online store."
In addition to the curbside option, Roberts is partnering with another coast business to add another shopping option for her customers.
“The other new thing that we’ll be doing is a virtual shopping experience with Gulf Coast Women’s Magazine. Don’t know a whole bunch about it but really excited about it and having them come into the store and doing a video. People can respond to us through the video,” Roberts said.
While she appreciates the national exposure and client base she received at her shop, Roberts is well aware that her loyal locals are what keeps her going in uncertain times like these.
“We are really appreciative of our more national exposure, but it’s our local folks that are very supportive of us. We couldn’t be here right now without our local folks. We are fortunate and very grateful,” Roberts told WLOX.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.