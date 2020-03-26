Singing River Health System sees decline in COVID-19 tests, hotline calls

Singing River Health System sees decline in COVID-19 tests, hotline calls
Singing River Medical Clinics have a COVID hotline to assess patient symptoms. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | March 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 6:59 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System saw a decline in both COVID-19 testing and calls to the coronavirus hotline Thursday.

Singing River Health System reported it has tested 418 individuals for COVID-19 from the beginning of this outbreak through the end-of-day Wednesday.

More than 4,000 calls on the Singing River Coronavirus Hotline have been taken since tracking of the calls began, generating a record 81 COVID-19 tests submitted to the SRHS lab Wednesday.

Thursday is the first day this week that both calls to the hotline and tests ordered appeared to be declining.

Thursday's COVID-19 FAQs with Dr. Patino - Part 1
Thursday's COVID-19 FAQs with Dr. Patino - Part 2

One positive test was reported Thursday, which was through an outpatient clinic, making the SRHS total 25 positives.

Statewide, the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 485 on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.