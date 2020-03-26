Singing River Health System sees decline in COVID-19 tests, hotline calls

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System saw a decline in both COVID-19 testing and calls to the coronavirus hotline Thursday.
Singing River Health System reported it has tested 418 individuals for COVID-19 from the beginning of this outbreak through the end-of-day Wednesday.
More than 4,000 calls on the Singing River Coronavirus Hotline have been taken since tracking of the calls began, generating a record 81 COVID-19 tests submitted to the SRHS lab Wednesday.
Thursday is the first day this week that both calls to the hotline and tests ordered appeared to be declining.
One positive test was reported Thursday, which was through an outpatient clinic, making the SRHS total 25 positives.
