Signs show which Biloxi businesses are open, complying with guidelines

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is attempting to help businesses that are remaining open. Fire inspectors were out in the community Wednesday giving out signs to local businesses.
With many businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the signs handed out by the city indicate that a business is complying with CDC guidelines and still operating.
“We’re going out and trying to help all the businesses in Biloxi by putting out a flyer,” said Biloxi fire inspector Bobby Powell. “It’s basically just a notice from the city... just to let people know that these small businesses are still open.”
The small businesses WLOX talked to say they are appreciative of the city’s effort.
“We’re very proud of Biloxi,” said Bart Luther, the owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works. “We’re doing everything possible to keep things safe while still providing an essential service for the community.”
The signs indicate that the businesses are not allowing more than 10 people inside at one time and are also following social distancing guidelines.
